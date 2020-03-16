ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

