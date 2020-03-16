Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $366.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $366.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

Adobe stock traded down $30.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,338. Adobe has a 52 week low of $252.03 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,845 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,801 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Adobe by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 21,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after acquiring an additional 408,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

