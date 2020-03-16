Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $25,943.30 and $1.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006428 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,403,176 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

