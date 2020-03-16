AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

