Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,380. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.