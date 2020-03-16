Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $84,012 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMT opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $912.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.