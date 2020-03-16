Aion (AION) Price Down 57.7% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $1.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 158.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, RightBTC, Binance, Liqui, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

