Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €6.70 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €6.70 ($7.79) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.33).

AF stock opened at €4.01 ($4.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.53. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

