Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,921.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Air Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

