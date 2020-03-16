Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $3,465.59 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.02217123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

