Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,272.27

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $47,272.27 and $1.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.