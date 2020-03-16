Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexander & Baldwin.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $107,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 808,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 368,910 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 304,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 276,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. 948,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,841. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

