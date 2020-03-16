Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Stake Lowered by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,090 shares during the period. Allergan comprises approximately 5.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Allergan worth $43,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $19.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,013. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.