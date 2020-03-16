Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $92.77 on Monday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

