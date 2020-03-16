Almeela (KZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $334.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $284,426.68 and approximately $334.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Almeela has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Almeela alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00611017 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.