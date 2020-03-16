Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $140,772.78 and approximately $474.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinLim and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

