Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Honeycomb Asset Management LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $102.65 on Monday, hitting $1,111.62. 880,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,722. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.75. The company has a market cap of $751.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

