Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pennant Investors LP

Pennant Investors LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $141.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,073.00. 4,822,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,167. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,405.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.59. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $737.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

