Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $141.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,073.00. 4,822,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.59. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

