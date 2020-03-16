Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $38.22. 18,024,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,696. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

