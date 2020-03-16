Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $95.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,689.15. 8,887,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.57. The company has a market cap of $840.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

