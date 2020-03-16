American Express (NYSE:AXP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Express in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE AXP opened at $99.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

