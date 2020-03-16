American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

NYSE AXP traded down $13.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,065,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

