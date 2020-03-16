American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,993,000 after buying an additional 451,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,085 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,886,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,508,000 after acquiring an additional 522,143 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

