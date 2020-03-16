American International Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. American International Group has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

