American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

