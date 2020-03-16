American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 5.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.04% of American Tower worth $2,075,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.29. 82,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $185.77 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

