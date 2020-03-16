American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $9.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.81. 2,360,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,497. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.