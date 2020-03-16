American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.89% of American Water Works worth $197,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $130.85. 551,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

