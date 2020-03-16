Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $27.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.34. 1,883,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.95 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

