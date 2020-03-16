AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,237 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $9.50 on Monday, reaching $80.50. 2,481,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,990. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.