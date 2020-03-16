AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.25% of AMETEK worth $741,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $12.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

