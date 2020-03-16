Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,776,796 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Paypal worth $465,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 583,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $110.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.