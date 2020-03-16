Analysts Anticipate Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT) to Post $0.05 EPS

Shares of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Act II Global Acquisition an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Act II Global Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Act II Global Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 812,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,604. Act II Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

About Act II Global Acquisition

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

