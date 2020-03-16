Analysts Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). FireEye posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 324,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,607. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. FireEye has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,084,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,683 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

