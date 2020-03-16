Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

GMRE stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 19,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,657. The stock has a market cap of $434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

