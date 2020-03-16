Analysts Expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $6.25 on Monday, reaching $53.75. 845,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,667. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

