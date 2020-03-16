Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coty Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

COTY opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 696.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

