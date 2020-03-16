Analysts Offer Predictions for 58.com Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 58.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong forecasts that the information services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. China International Capital lowered shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of WUBA opened at $50.98 on Monday. 58.com has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

