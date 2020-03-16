Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerecor Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

CERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

CERC opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerecor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

