Analysts Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $1,286,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,341 shares of company stock worth $10,463,631. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

