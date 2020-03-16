Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

3/12/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. 2,621,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,751. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $14,784,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

