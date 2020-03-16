Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRBO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.