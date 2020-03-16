Analysts Set Expectations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.