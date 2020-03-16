Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

ENI (NYSE: E) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/10/2020 – ENI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/9/2020 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/3/2020 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – ENI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

E traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 56,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Get Eni SpA alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ENI by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ENI by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.