Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE: RME) recently:

3/13/2020 – Rocky Mountain Dealerships had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

3/12/2020 – Rocky Mountain Dealerships had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Rocky Mountain Dealerships had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Rocky Mountain Dealerships was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RME opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.60.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.78%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.