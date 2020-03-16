Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR: SAX) recently:

3/11/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €87.50 ($101.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €87.50 ($101.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €86.40 ($100.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:SAX opened at €56.35 ($65.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.41. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company’s 50-day moving average is €72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.