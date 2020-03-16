Analyzing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -45.17% -65.61% -11.92% Neuronetics -46.35% -51.08% -27.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endologix and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 3 1 0 2.25 Neuronetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Endologix currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 420.78%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 308.65%. Given Endologix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Endologix is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endologix and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.12 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.42 Neuronetics $62.66 million 0.62 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -1.32

Neuronetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Endologix has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Endologix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

