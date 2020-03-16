AnarchistsPrime Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $564.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

