ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $36,030.70

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $36,030.70 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.